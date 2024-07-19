Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits he’s “absolutely delighted” to secure the loan services of Derry City midfielder Liam Mullan – a transfer which “came out of nowhere”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old progressed through the Candystripes’ youth ranks before spending last season on loan at Championship outfit Institute, where he made 28 league appearances to help Kevin Deery’s side reach the promotion/relegation play-off.

Mullan has signed a new three-year contract at the Brandywell before arriving at Shamrock Park for the 2024/25 season, which marks Portadown’s top-flight return, and Currie hopes he can have a similar impact to another youngster that shone in County Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Archer spent the 2022/23 season with the Ports before returning to sign a contract extension at Linfield and made 15 Premiership appearances for David Healy’s side last season.

Liam Mullan is Portadown's latest summer recruit. PIC: Portadown FC

"This came out of nowhere really but we knew how much Derry City rate this young lad,” Currie told the club’s website. “The fact they they have just gave him a three-year deal tells its own story.

“I have such a wonderful team of staff around me with so many contacts and a big thank you goes to Davy Douglas for this one and for asking the question about young Liam.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have this kid with us for the season. We remember how good Josh Archer was for us as a young man so to get Liam over the line is great. I would like to thank Derry City for their help and we look forward to seeing Liam in our red jersey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown have also confirmed the departures of Zach Barr and TJ Murray, who both arrived in January to help bolster the club’s promotion bid.