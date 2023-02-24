Lynch has been in charge at Inver Park since July 2017 and could become the first Larne boss to win a top-flight league title if his side can convert their advantage into silverware.

It would be the perfect end to a season which started with misery when they were knocked out of Europa Conference League qualifying by Gibraltar’s St Joseph’s in July.

Lynch classed that as the “lowest point in my Larne career” but they’ve rebounded brilliantly to win 20 of their 29 league matches to date.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch

"Probably the lowest point in my Larne career was St Joseph's but the big thing in every year when the season finishes is all about reflection,” he said.

"The first place you have to look at is yourself, the things you are doing and how do you get better. I would like to think I'm very honest with myself and that I have a lot of people around me who are honest with me.

"This isn't about me - it's about what we have on the pitch and who crosses the white line. That's the most important thing."

Larne currently have the best defensive record in the top-flight with goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson collecting 17 clean sheets while they head to the Loughview Leisure Arena on an unbeaten run spanning eight matches.

"I would definitely say this is the most resilient team (I’ve had),” he added.