David Healy says Linfield still believe they can turn around their two-goal deficit against Shelbourne this evening

David Healy says Linfield remain full of belief that they can turn around a two-goal deficit in tonight’s winner-takes-all play-off second leg against Shelbourne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues know they have it all to do if they are to follow Larne’s footsteps and qualify for the league phase of the Conference League and net a guaranteed bonus of over €3 million.

Linfield trail 3-1 from the first-leg in Dublin as Matthew Fitzpatrick’s early dismissal was compounded by strikes from Harry Wood and Mipo Odubeko for the hosts, and despite Kieran Offord halving the arrears and then missing a penalty, the League of Ireland champions added a third through Evan Caffrey’s close-range finish 13 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite acknowledging the task ahead of his side, Healy said confidence remains high in the Linfield camp that they can get the job done and create history for the club.

"I talk a lot about mentality at this football club and I include myself,” he told the club’s social media platforms.

"If you're not up to the job, not up to the task, then you can get found out very quickly.

"I talk about resilience but also belief.

"Straight after the game on Sunday...we spoke about the belief that this is could certainly happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large crowd is expected to cheer on both teams and Healy has called on the Linfield faithful to make it as hostile as possible for their opponents.

He stated: "We want as many in the Kop and we want as many in the South Stand.

"Shelbourne will have a big crowd...so it's important for us, especially on a European night, this place should be rocking.

"It's winner takes all, it's an opportunity for us but we know it's going to be a tough ask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But one thing we didn't do against Shelbourne last time was giving ourselves a brilliant chance by taking the lead.

"If we take the lead on Thursday night, albeit we are a little bit behind where we were the last time, this place will take off and the roof will come off.