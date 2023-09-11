News you can trust since 1737
Thomas Maguire looking to make most of playing opportunities after netting on Premiership debut for Dungannon Swifts

​After turning down multiple offers to join Dungannon Swifts on Deadline Day from Larne, Thomas Maguire is looking to make the most of his time in County Tyrone.
By Johnny Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
​The 24-year-old, who was previously in Rotherham’s academy before enjoying spells at Cliftonville and Warrenpoint, returned to the Irish League in January following a brief period in America with university side Nova Southeastern Sharks.

He made 11 appearances for Tiernan Lynch’s side last season as they lifted a historic Premiership title but left Inver Park in the final hours of the summer transfer window to join Rodney McAree at Stangmore Park.

Maguire marked his Dungannon league debut by scoring the second goal in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Glenavon and is looking to replicate that success throughout the season.

Thomas Maguire joined Dungannon Swifts from Larne this summer. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker PressThomas Maguire joined Dungannon Swifts from Larne this summer. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
"The main aim was to get the win so we're buzzing with that first and foremost,” he said. “It's a bonus to get a goal and I'm really happy.

"It eases a bit of pressure if there was any before the game.

"Now I'm looking to kick on and get as many as I can.

"I played the first-half of last season in America, playing college football.

"It was a full-time set-up and I learnt a lot out there.

"I came back and joined Larne, which was again full-time.

"I enjoyed my time there but I just wasn't getting enough minutes so I met the manager and decided to come to Dungannon.

"It's more of a decision to get game time.

"I didn't play much last season and I've got a league winners medal, but that's not what I want to do - I want to get out on the pitch and play.

"I'm at that age now where I need games and to kick on. I'm happy to get playing again and it's a great start."

McAree is someone Maguire knew well with the current Dungannon boss briefly spending time as a coach at Warrenpoint Town in 2021 and says that reunion was a big factor in his decision to join the club.

"There were a couple of other options but I knew what Rod was about, the way he wants to play, the way he sets up and it just fitted me,” he added. "I'm really enjoying it."

