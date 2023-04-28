Millar, who was named Premiership Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards for his role in their title triumph, has penned a deal that will keep him at Inver Park until 2026.

Centre-back Bolger was included alongside Millar in the 2022/23 Premiership Team of the Season and has signed a new two-year contract with his previous deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Scottish defender Want joined from Hamilton ahead of the current campaign and the 26-year-old also been rewarded with a two-year deal for playing his part in a record-breaking season.

Larne’s ﻿﻿Leroy Millar

“I’ve said before this is the best group I’ve worked with and all three lads have played a huge part in that,” said manager Tiernan Lynch.

“Our defensive record speaks for itself, which is great credit to the whole team. It’s also huge credit to Shaun, Cian and Aaron (Donnelly) who only came together last season and have found such a great understanding.

“Their ability is clear for all to see and they would also be the first to tell you their jobs are made easier by everyone else around them.

“Leroy has been nothing short of superb since the day and hour he walked into the building. He is a joy to work with on and off the pitch and it’s evidence that hard work pays off.

“His efforts have been rewarded by those watching on with the awards he’s picked up and I’ve no doubt he will come back after a summer’s break just as focused and ready to go.