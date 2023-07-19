Trailing 2-0 on aggregate with less than 25 minutes to go, the Inver Reds would force extra-time as Lee Bonis netted from the spot before Joe Thomson came off the bench to drag Larne level.

However, the tie would be settled in cruel circumstances as the exceptional Shaun Want scored an unfortunate own goal to send the Finnish champions through to the next round by 3-2 overall.

Shea Gordon played an inch-perfect reverse ball for Dylan Sloan, who delivered a low driven cross across the goalmouth but no Larne players could get on the end of it.

Larne players dejected after a Champions League loss to HJK Helsinki over extra-time in the first qualifying round's second leg at Solitude. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

A minute later, Leroy Millar's cross would be headed wide by Andy Ryan before Bonis could only poke a strike into the side-netting.

The visitors would stun Solitude by netting with their first meaningful chance of the game on 26 minutes to enhance the 1-0 first-leg advantage. A pass by Topi Keskinen was deflected into the path of Tuomas Ollila and the wing-back pounced from close range.

Just after the half-hour mark, Helsinki would go close yet again as a cross into the box wasn't cleared and an on-rushing header by Bojan Radulovic forced Rohan Ferguson to dive low and keep the ball out.

Just like the first leg, Larne were much improved after the break and threatened on 52 minutes as Cosgrove's deep cross met Michael Glynn at the back post but he failed to find the target with a volley.

Larne's frustrations would grow as a cross by Ryan was perfect for Bonis but the Northern Ireland international could only head at Ost. However, a VAR decision ruled that Jukka Raitala had handled before Ost's interception, which forced Aristotelis Diamantopoulos pointing to the spot.

An ice-cool spot kick by Bonis would level the scores on the night.

On 77 minutes, Cosgrove’s header was easily saved by Ost.

Helsinki - who were largely camped in their half during the second 45 minutes - would nearly catch Larne on the counter-attack as a mistake by Want allowed Roope Riski through on goal but his attempt hit the side-netting.

However, there would be pandemonium at Solitude on 86 minutes as another pin-point cross by Ryan met substitute Thomson and his daisy-cutter was expertly executed into the bottom corner to force extra-time.

The visitors would draw first blood on 96 minutes as a cross into the area by Pyry Soiri was diverted into his own net by the unlucky Want.

With Larne needing to chase the game again, they would carve out the next chance of the contest as Millar drilled an effort over the crossbar from 25 yards.

Another miraculous equaliser failed to materialise as Helsinki held firm for a 3-2 aggregate success.

A terrific performance by the Irish League champions – on a debut appearance in the Champions League tournament – that fell just short over two legs.

Tiernan Lynch’s men will now face Kosovan side FC Ballkani in the Europa Conference League.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Donnelly, Bonis, Gordon (Maguire, 98), Bolger (Farquhar, 35), Millar, Glynn (Westendorf, 76), Cosgrove, Sloan (Thomson, 76), Ryan (O'Neill, 89).

Subs (not used): Dowling, Omar, Kearns, Smith.

HJK HELSINKI: IIiev (Ost, 46), Ollila, Toivio, Radulovic, Lingman, Tenho, Keskinen (Riski, 71), Raitala, Soiri (Kouassivi-Benissan, 119), Kanellopoulos (Mollor, 91), Olusanya (Tanaka, 57).

Subs (not used): Toivonen, Boamah.