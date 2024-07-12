That year, Mal Donaghy’s young charges were drawn in a group alongside Serbia & Montenegro, a Germany squad which included Manuel Neuer and Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Greece, but who was involved for Northern Ireland?

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to have a closer look at the starting team that only narrowly lost 2-1 against the Germans at the Ballymena Showgrounds in July 2005, see where they went after and where they are now!