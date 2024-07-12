THROWBACK: From future Premier League managers to Irish League stars and FA Cup heroes - Northern Ireland's team that faced Germany at the 2005 U19 European Championship

By Johnny Morton
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Gareth McAuley’s Northern Ireland U19 side will start their European Championship campaign against Ukraine at Inver Park on Monday evening – a fixture which marks the first time this competition has been held on these shores since 2005.

That year, Mal Donaghy’s young charges were drawn in a group alongside Serbia & Montenegro, a Germany squad which included Manuel Neuer and Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Greece, but who was involved for Northern Ireland?

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to have a closer look at the starting team that only narrowly lost 2-1 against the Germans at the Ballymena Showgrounds in July 2005, see where they went after and where they are now!

1. Northern Ireland U19s playing against Germany

Northern Ireland hosted the U19 Euros in 2005 and were pitted in a group alongside Germany. Here's the full starting side from that July afternoon... Photo: Pacemaker

Goalkeeper Paul Willis represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level and won the Liverpool Senior Cup with Liverpool U18s in 2003/04 - Willis scored the winning penalty. He also spent time at Stockport and Ballyclare Comrades.

2. Paul Willis

Goalkeeper Paul Willis represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level and won the Liverpool Senior Cup with Liverpool U18s in 2003/04 - Willis scored the winning penalty. He also spent time at Stockport and Ballyclare Comrades. Photo: The Anfield Way

Andrew Cleary played twice during the 2005 European Championship campaign, starting against both Serbia & Montenegro and Germany. He enjoyed spells in the Irish League with the likes of Lisburn Distillery, Larne, Bangor and Donegal Celtic.

3. Andrew Cleary

Andrew Cleary played twice during the 2005 European Championship campaign, starting against both Serbia & Montenegro and Germany. He enjoyed spells in the Irish League with the likes of Lisburn Distillery, Larne, Bangor and Donegal Celtic. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Paul Hamilton progressed through the ranks at Nottingham Forest before spending time at the likes of Linfield and Larne. He captained Northern Ireland U19s on occasion and was recalled for the Germany match after missing out against Serbia & Montenegro.

4. Paul Hamilton

Paul Hamilton progressed through the ranks at Nottingham Forest before spending time at the likes of Linfield and Larne. He captained Northern Ireland U19s on occasion and was recalled for the Germany match after missing out against Serbia & Montenegro. Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST

Photo Sales
