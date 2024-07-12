That year, Mal Donaghy’s young charges were drawn in a group alongside Serbia & Montenegro, a Germany squad which included Manuel Neuer and Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Greece, but who was involved for Northern Ireland?
Let’s take a walk down memory lane to have a closer look at the starting team that only narrowly lost 2-1 against the Germans at the Ballymena Showgrounds in July 2005, see where they went after and where they are now!
1. Northern Ireland U19s playing against Germany
Northern Ireland hosted the U19 Euros in 2005 and were pitted in a group alongside Germany. Here's the full starting side from that July afternoon... Photo: Pacemaker
2. Paul Willis
Goalkeeper Paul Willis represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level and won the Liverpool Senior Cup with Liverpool U18s in 2003/04 - Willis scored the winning penalty. He also spent time at Stockport and Ballyclare Comrades. Photo: The Anfield Way
3. Andrew Cleary
Andrew Cleary played twice during the 2005 European Championship campaign, starting against both Serbia & Montenegro and Germany. He enjoyed spells in the Irish League with the likes of Lisburn Distillery, Larne, Bangor and Donegal Celtic. Photo: Pacemaker Press
4. Paul Hamilton
Paul Hamilton progressed through the ranks at Nottingham Forest before spending time at the likes of Linfield and Larne. He captained Northern Ireland U19s on occasion and was recalled for the Germany match after missing out against Serbia & Montenegro. Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST
