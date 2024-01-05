​Tiernan Lynch admits Larne are “very much” active in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad in an attempt to retain the Premiership title.

​It was their success in the market 12 months ago when they acquired Scottish striker Andy Ryan, midfielder Joe Thomson and wing-back Micheal Glynn that helped them secure a top-flight crown for the first time in their 134-year history.

The Inver Reds have already acquired goalkeeper Aidan McAdams while Institute youngster Oisin Devlin has reportedly agreed terms, but there will likely be more incomings with Ben Kennedy amongst those linked with a move.

While they trail current leaders Linfield by four points this time around, Lynch’s men will turn their attention to Irish Cup fifth round action on Saturday afternoon in what is a replay of last season’s quarter-final against H&W Welders.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"I think if you ask any manager they will tell you they want to bolster their squad,” he said. "Give us another three like last year – we're very much in the market for different players in different positions.

"For the past seven years I've been saying it's not a matter of just getting players in, it's a matter of getting the right players in. We've had some really good windows, but we've also made mistakes in windows.

"It's important we don't bring people in for the sake of it – they have to add to what we are doing here and give even bigger competition for places.

"We have a really good bunch of boys here and they are as honest as the day is long. Anybody that you're going to bring in to replace any of them they need to be worth it."

Larne’s last-eight encounter against the Welders at Blanchflower Park 10 months ago was only decided by a late Ryan winner before Lynch’s side went on to lose 2-0 in the semis against Ballymena United.

"It's going to be a hugely difficult game for us,” he added. "They will get the exact same respect as Linfield got (last weekend).

"We will hopefully get a couple more bodies back for the game.

"As a football club we're now at that stage where people expect us to be challenging and we have to live up to that.