​Goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis in either half helped them secure a maiden top-flight triumph in the club’s 134-year history with a 2-0 victory at Crusaders, capping off a superb campaign in which they have only lost four of 36 league games.

"You always have dreams,” Lynch told BBC Sport NI at full-time. “Whether I thought we would get here or not I wasn't sure - I certainly didn't think we would do it in five or six years.

"I've said it all season but this is a special group of players and they have a little bit of everything.

Larne's players and backroom staff celebrate their team winning the league title

"They are hungry, want more and I think that's the key to all of this."

Larne were playing in the Championship only four years ago but are now celebrating a first Gibson Cup and booking their place in Champions League qualifying for next season.

The progress, both on and off the field, has been sparked by businessman Kenny Bruce who bought his hometown club in 2017 and Lynch was delighted to be able to give the owner something to celebrate.

"I'm absolutely delighted for this group of players who have been outstanding all year,” he added. “It's also very important to talk about the players that have been on this journey for five or six years who helped build the foundation of what we have done here.

"This is all for the fans and people like Kenny who put his money where his mouth was and thankfully we were able to give him a little bit back tonight."

Their triumph ends Linfield’s recent stranglehold on the Premiership crown and marks the first time a team from outside Belfast have won the title since Portadown in 2002.

"If I can do half of what David (Healy) has achieved and so many other managers like Stephen Baxter, David Jeffrey I will be a very happy man,” said Lynch after securing his first top-flight league trophy.

"It's the best league in the world in our opinion and of course we're always going to be biased but it's just so tough from start to finish.