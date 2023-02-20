Fan favourite Sule put in the tackle that won possession back for Leroy Millar’s opening goal and in an important win that helped Larne open up a three-point lead at the Danske Bank Premiership summit, showed his quality in defence and attack.

The 26-year-old has been at the club since joining from Barnet in July 2018 and could be putting his side on track towards a first top-flight league title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's the best in the league at what he does,” said Lynch. "He breaks play up and some people might not like this, but it's a skill.

Larne's Fuad Sule celebrates their weekend win over Cliftonville

"He can't be Mark Randall, but Mark Randall can't be Fuad Sule and as long as you know what your strengths are and keep playing to them and he does that."

Striker Andy Ryan also played a huge hand in the weekend win, scoring what turned out to be the match-winner from close range after good work from Millar and strike partner Lee Bonis, who squared the ball into a position where Ryan couldn’t miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That marked a second goal in as many matches for the January recruit from Scottish side Hamilton – but the first in front of home support – and Lynch says he gives Larne another dimension going forward.

"We probably needed somebody different to what Lee and Paul gives us,” he added.

“Lee and Paul are big, physical, will score goals and give you everything you need and Andy probably gives you that little bit of guile.