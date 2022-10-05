Tiernan Lynch challenges Larne to bounce back

The Invermen crashed out of the competition at the hands of Championship outfit Annagh United on Tuesday night.

Despite taking a first half lead through Andy Scott, Lynch’s men struggled to find their rhythm as they lost two second half goals and had Daniel Kearns dismissed.

"We made nine changes to the team, but that's what squads are about,” Lynch told the club’s Youtube channel.

"You have to rotate and get minutes in players' legs.

"We will get over it quickly and start looking at Friday night.

"I think there was a lot of regret in the changing room after Tuesday night, people maybe thinking they could have done a bit more.

"There are a lot of things which run around your head after a defeat.

"You just have to learn from it. This is the first bit of adversity we've had this season, but we have to get over it and put it behind us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably the first time that we've had to go in after a game, or even at half-time, and talk about a lack of hunger and desire.

"I thought there was a lack of both, and then obviously the sending off made a difference.

"I'm not going to make an excuse about that, we still should have had more about us. The truth is we didn't do enough over the 93/94 minutes. We didn't do enough to win that game.