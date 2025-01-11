Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch admits he’s delighted to have secured the services of Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte after “nearly every club in the country was chasing his signature”.

Whyte was a standout performer in the Irish League for Crusaders, winning three Premiership titles alongside being named NIFWA Player of the Year in 2018 at Seaview, before earning his move across the water to Oxford United.

The 28-year-old has since been on the books of Cardiff City, Hull City (loan) and Portsmouth, who he helped win the League One crown last term and book their spot back in the English Championship.

However, Whyte departed Pompey by mutual consent in August and had been linked with a number of clubs in both the Irish League and League of Ireland, including Ballymena, Coleraine and Derry City, who he has now signed a three-year deal with, joining international team-mates Shane Ferguson and Liam Boyce at the Brandywell.

Gavin Whyte has signed a three-year contract at Derry City. (Photo by Event Images Derry/Kevin Morrison via Derry City FC)

“I don’t think I need to say too much about the type of player Gavin is, given that nearly every club in the country was chasing his signature” Lynch told the club’s website. “The plans that we put in front of him about what we want to do and where we want to go probably excited him the most.

“He has played at the highest level and is the type of attacking player that gets people excited, which is what playing at the Brandywell is all about. Gavin gives you that in abundance and our supporters will no doubt be looking forward to seeing him at the club.”

Whyte’s arrival was announced just hours after former Ross County and Hearts striker Liam Boyce penned a two-year contract at the club.

“It’s great to get another international footballer into the club and we’re delighted to have him at the Brandywell,” Lynch said on Boyce. “You only have to look at Liam’s record in England and Scotland over the last ten years, to see the quality that he brings.

"He’s a proven goalscorer and a great addition for us.