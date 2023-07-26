The reigning Premiership champions fell behind in the 26th-minute through a Albion Rrahmani penalty before Almir Kryeziu extended the hosts advantage shortly after.

Nazmi Gripshi’s second-half strike inflicted further damage on Larne’s qualification hopes ahead of the return-leg at Solitude next Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always going to be a difficult task for the Inver Reds with every player in Ballkani’s starting eleven representing their country at either senior or youth international level while the Kosovan champions qualified for the Europa Conference League group stages last season.

Levi Ives came off the bench to make his competitive Larne debut during their game in Pristina against Kosovo champions FC Ballkani. PIC: Chris Brennan/Pacemaker Press

"It was a tough night at the office - they are a good side,” said Lynch. “We probably didn't defend as well as we would have expected and it was difficult.

"That was probably the big difference in them and HJK last week that they were penetrative, went forward at every opportunity and caused real problems.

"They knocked the ball around really well and are a top side. They played group stages last year and you can see there's a lot of quality in their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult one but it's a learning experience and we have to go away and look at the things we didn't do so well and the things we need to do better."

It was a searing hot day in Pristina with temperatures reaching 38 degrees during the afternoon and still sat above 30 degrees at kick-off time in the capital city.

Larne were made to work tirelessly in only their third competitive match of the season as Ballkani had 71% possession and six attempts on goal compared to the visitors zero, but Lynch wasn’t using any excuses for defeat.

"It was (hot) but I'm not going to stand and make excuses for us,” he added. “On the night they were much better than us and we could have been better in certain areas and did better in certain situations but I don't think I can fault effort, hunger or work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now need to look at it and see where we need to improve.

"After going a couple of goals down we lost a bit of confidence and weren't quite as brave getting on the ball to play.

"Once we started getting on the ball and being that bit braver there were opportunities there that we probably could and should have done better."

After a superb showing against Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in Champions League qualifying last week despite defeat, Larne know they’ll have to find goals in Belfast and Lynch says his side will give it their best efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad