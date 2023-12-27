Tiernan Lynch flags up 'best' game management behind Larne victory
Derby joy arrived for Tiernan Lynch’s side away to Carrick Rangers by 2-1 to leave Larne one point off leaders Linfield having played an extra game heading into a weekend clash between the clubs.
Millar found the net with a shot on the turn off Aaron Donnelly’s good work before the half-hour mark against Carrick.
His low cross on 76 minutes was then steered in by Andy Ryan at a stretch to cement success.
That goal proved decisive despite Curtis Allen cutting the deficit within a few minutes off a composed finish.
”We knew it was going to be a really tough encounter today,” said Lynch on BBC Radio Ulster. "We talked about it before the game...the pitch is always a leveller when you come to Carrick, we knew what we were up against.
"I thought first half it’s the best I’ve seen us manage a game here, we were very dominant, we played some really good football.
"I’d like to maybe see us show a wee bit more penetration at times but I thought we dominated the ball.
"Second half, we knew what we were getting.
"We talked about it at half-time that playing down the hill Carrick were going to throw the kitchen sink at us and everything was going to go down our throats.
"It was going to be all about first ball, second ball.
"And, in the main, I thought we managed it quite well.”