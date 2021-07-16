Tiernan Lynch full of pride as Larne continue special journey

Larne's Ronan Hale celebrates his goal. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Inver Park outfit, who were making their first-ever appearance on the European stage, certainly rose to the occasion as they saw off their Cymru Premier League opponents over the two legs of the first qualifier.

And the icing on the cake was Ronan Hale’s spectacular goal at the newly redevloped Church End of the ground to seal the victory and set up a second qualifying round clash with Danish outfit Aarhus.

“I couldn’t be more proud of everyone that’s involved with the club,” boss Lynch told the club website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s been so much time, effort and hard work put in to get the stadium ready, and getting the team prepared and having Kenny here tonight everything just seemed right.

“And I couldn’t be more pleased for Ronan to open our new stand with a goal like that.

“I thought Ronan and all the subs were excellent when they came on and they made a real difference in the game.

“But I thought we were very dominant from start to finish.

“There’s always a nervousness when you’re only winning by one goal.

“Bala’s main threat is they are a big, strong, physical side.

“You could be in trouble from one set-piece and the momentum could swing the other way.

“So when Ronan came on and put the tie to bed it was a huge relief.

“There’s no doubt it was nervy at times last week and we certainly weren’t ourselves.

“We had also made three or four changes and the boys coming in weren’t used to our style of football.

“We played a lot this week in training and got a lot of work done and I think it told tonight.

“Every time we play it will just get better and better.

“We want to put a squad together that can hopefully go deep into these competitions.

“If you’re going to do that you have to come up against these teams and see where it takes you.

“I refused point blank to look past tonight so I can’t talk about them but the homework starts tomorrow.