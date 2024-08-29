Tiernan Lynch hails Larne's historic UEFA Conference League progression as 'utopia' with potential dream clash against Chelsea awaiting and backs further Irish League clubs to follow
Andy Ryan’s hat-trick at Inver Park ensured the reigning Premiership champions defeated Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate, putting numerous setbacks behind them – including Chris Gallagher’s red card and an injury to captain Cian Bolger – to become the first Irish League side to progress into the group stages of European competition.
When Lynch took over the County Antrim outfit, they were languishing in the Championship, but with his vision and Kenny Bruce’s investment, they’ve transformed into a powerhouse and are now in line for a multi-million pound windfall, while the likes of Chelsea could await in this afternoon’s draw.
"Eight years ago when we walked in here we always talked about creating dreams...this is probably utopia for us,” Lynch told BBC Sport NI. "Could we ever lead a Larne team into the group stages of European competition? We've done it tonight.
"I tell them every day they're the best group of players you'll ever want to work with, they never give up, they're never out of the fight.
"You've seen that tonight, 1-0 down a lot of teams would've crumbled but when you watch people like Andy Ryan, they don't have a no, they roll up their sleeves, they keep working hard.
"For us (management team and players) this is not a financial thing, this is about us showing that we can get to the group stages of European competition, that teams from Northern Ireland can get to group stages.
"It's not a pipe dream any more, we've made it a reality.
"And there's going to probably be so many more behind us that'll continue to do that."
On hat-trick hero Ryan, who scored two penalties before sealing victory in the closing stages having been assisted by summer recruit Benji Magee, Lynch added: "Unbelievable...not just as a goalscorer, as a person, as a lad, how he raises the level every single day in training, how he demands off people.
"He runs himself into the ground...there's that old saying in football - big games, big names...he's a big name."