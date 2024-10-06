Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch insists performances like the one produced during their 3-0 Premiership home defeat to Dungannon Swifts “won't be accepted” and dismissed the notion of a European hangover from Thursday’s Conference League trip to Molde.

For the first time this season, the reigning champions were experiencing following up a Conference League away clash with a league fixture just days later and came out second best as James Knowles, John McGovern and Adam Glenny helped the high-flying Swifts continue their fine form.

Larne, who created history by becoming the first Irish League side to qualify for the Conference League, also lost out 3-0 in Norway, but Lynch refused to accept that as an excuse for an “unacceptable afternoon”.

"Hugely disappointed, hugely frustrated - it was an unacceptable afternoon,” he told the club’s media channel. “It's not something I'm going to go into, it's something we have to look at internally...what happens in the changing room stays in the changing room as far as I'm concerned.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"I'm not going to come out publicly and hammer an unbelievable group of players but days like today won't be accepted at Larne Football Club.

"I'm not accepting any excuses about Thursday or European hangovers, I'm not accepting any of it. We have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror, me included, and put this right.

"We have to watch that game back and look at areas where we didn't do well enough. We have to improve."

On opponents Dungannon, Lynch added: "Great credit to them. We talked about it, knew it and had it analysed that they are a team playing with great confidence, knocking the ball about and they have pace in the front line. Today they got exactly what they deserved.”

Lynch also revealed that Leroy Millar, who was named 2022/23 Premiership Player of the Year for his starring role in Larne’s maiden top-flight title triumph, is set for an extended period on the sidelines with the midfielder requiring another operation.

Former Ballymena United ace Millar netted 10 league goals throughout that historic campaign and followed it up with another eight last term, but hasn’t featured since a 1-1 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park in April – a result which effectively clinched the Gibson Cup crown.

"He needs another operation,” added Lynch. “I'm led to believe that will happen this month at some stage and then it will just be the recovery time after that."

There was another injury concern for Lynch on Sunday as Aaron Donnelly limped off just five minutes after being introduced as a substitute.

The 24-year-old has missed Larne’s last three European matches after receiving a red card following the final whistle of their qualifying penalty shootout win over FC Ballkani and was absent for three league games last month due to an ankle injury.

However, there was one positive for the hosts as captain Cian Bolger made his first Premiership appearance of the season, playing an hour in the 3-0 defeat.

"We got Cian Bolger back in the team today, Shauny Want had a little bit of soreness - nothing major,” said Lynch. “Levi (Ives) has a little tweak but nothing major.