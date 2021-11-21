Tiernan Lynch left 'disgusted and disappointed' but backs Larne to bounce back

The Inver Park boss was brutally honest in his assessment of his side's performance saying he was "disgusted and disappointed".

But Lynch also backed his charges to bounce back.

"It was poor...that's the only word we have for tonight," he said.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

"We must do better, it wasn't good enough all over the park.

"We didn't work hard enough, we didn't fight hard enough, and that really hurts me as they are such a good bunch of players, such an honest bunch of players.

"You could probably count on a couple of fingers how many times over the last five years this team hasn't given everything.

"But unfortunately tonight was one of those nights.

"It was one of the poorest of my time here.

"I don't mind losing to the better team, but I do mind being outfought by a team.

"It's not a mentality thing, not with those boys, they are a top, top bunch of boys.

"I don't have the answer, I wish I did.

"We have to take it squarely on the chin tonight.

"You can talk about penalty decisions or refereeing decisions, but it had no influence on the game.

"The only influence was the things we didn't do.

"I'm honestly not worried, I'm disgusted and disappointed, but they are a good bunch of boys and I don't think they'll accept tonight," added.

"Yes we have off-nights and all goes with it, but as I say I don't think they'll accept it.