Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tiernan Lynch admits he was “like a proud parent” watching former Larne ace Lee Bonis make his Northern Ireland debut on Saturday but believes even more can be done to give Irish League stars a platform to thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent two-and-a-half years at Inver Park and scored 38 Premiership goals to help the County Antrim outfit win consecutive Gibson Cup crowns, 25-year-old Bonis earned a move to Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag, where he has continued his fine scoring form.

The ex-Portadown ace has netted four times in seven Eerste Divisie outings, including a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over Oss earlier this month, which earned him a second call-up into Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonis came off the bench in the closing stages of their UEFA Nations League stalemate with Belarus and watched on as the hosts hammered Bulgaria 5-0 on Tuesday evening at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland’s Lee Bonis on international debut. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Lynch played a key role in Bonis’ development in the full-time structure at Larne and was delighted to see his former charge tick off a career milestone.

"It was like a proud parent moment when you've watched how the kid has progressed over the last three or four years and the work he put in,” he said. "Believe it or not, that was the one big thing Lee always wanted to do - he wanted to play for his country and he's now had a taste of it.

"The big thing now is he has to kick on and want to do enough at club level now he's in Michael's plans not just to be in the squad but to go and play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonis is the latest Irish League talent to make a move across the water, following the likes of Ronan Hale (Ross County) and Conor McMenamin (St Mirren) who also earned recent transfers in their mid-twenties.

Hale, another former Larne star, will likely be called into Northern Ireland’s squad when he receives FIFA clearance for an allegiance switch from the Republic of Ireland after scoring four Scottish Premiership goals in eight matches, including against Celtic, while seven of the matchday squad involved in the famous Bulgaria win have previously played in the Irish League.

Lynch works with the likes of Matty Lusty, Dylan Sloan and Benji Magee, who have all been linked with clubs across the water, on a daily basis and insists more can be done to aid their development.

"I'm sure people are probably sick of listening to me talking about being a massive advocate for the league and the amount of talent in it,” he added. "I actually don't think we're doing enough to give our talent the opportunity to go on and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's way more that can be done as a league and association to push more for full-time football and getting our players more contact time.

"I'm very fortunate to stand and watch talent like Matty on a daily basis and I've no doubt Matty Lusty, Benji Magee, Dylan Sloan, Conor McKendry, these players can all go and play at a higher level.