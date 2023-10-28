"Newry will be a tough place to go and we will have to roll our sleeves up.

​Larne boss Tiernan Lynch was delighted to get back to winning ways against Carrick Rangers last weekend and hopes that performance can act as a springboard ahead of this evening’s Newry City trip.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The defending Premiership champions have still only lost one league match this season – a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Loughgall in September – but currently sit fourth behind leaders Linfield, Crusaders and Cliftonville after picking up five draws.

Two of those have came against Dungannon Swifts, including in their previous outing to last Friday’s 2-0 success over rivals Carrick when Tomas Cosgrove and Paul O’Neill both scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Larne have only lost two away league matches since January, Newry are yet to record a home Premiership victory so far this season with a 2-2 draw against Dungannon Swifts their sole point from six outings.

Tomas Cosgrove celebrates scoring for Larne against Carrick Rangers. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

They did hold Lynch’s men to a January stalemate – a point which turned out to be their only one against a top-six opponent – and the Larne manager is expecting another tough test.

"It's one game at a time for us,” he told the club’s media channel. “I know I've been saying that for seven years, but that's what it is.

"(The Carrick win) was really important to get back to winning ways with a clean sheet, three points and a really good performance.

"It sets us up.

"They are all difficult games. There are no easy games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Newry will be a tough place to go and we will have to roll our sleeves up.

"It's back to that old saying of having to earn the right to play football and going to the Showgrounds we will have to earn that right."

Cosgrove netted his second league goal of the season in Larne’s previous victory – the first since switching into a new midfield role.

The 30-year-old has played virtually every minute of their Premiership campaign to date and in a variety of positions, but it’s more about team than self for the former Cliftonville man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get shouted at all the time to have more efforts and Paul O'Neill and I were out doing a bit of practice the day before, so he laughed when it went in,” he reflected on his long-range goal against Carrick. “It paid off.

"It has been a bit difficult (transitioning into midfield) because I'm used to playing out wide and now you're receiving the ball with your back to goal and it's about getting used to where to position yourself.

"It will eventually make me a better player and the team needed someone to go in there.

"I was joking that I'm like the John O'Shea of this team playing centre-back, right-back and everywhere.

"Wherever the team needs me, I'll play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne’s clash with Newry, which kicks off at 5:30pm, will be shown in front of the live BBC cameras and Cosgrove is expecting the hosts to be up for the occasion.

"Any game in this league is difficult, especially away from home,” he said. “It’s at 5:30pm on TV as well so they are going to be really up for it.

"We'll have to get our game plan ready to go and hopefully match them."

Elsewhere, Championship leaders Dundela host Dergview, who got off to a winning start under new manager Emmet Friars last weekend.