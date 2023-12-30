​Defending champions Larne host league leaders Linfield today with home boss Tiernan Lynch reflecting on the responsibilities of both pursuit and protect.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

Larne sit one point off top spot having played an extra Sports Direct Premiership fixture heading into the eagerly-anticipated visit by high-flying Linfield.

​Having finally secured that first golden senior league title in the club's 134-year history last season to now stand as the scalp everyone desires, Lynch maintains the high-profile tests serve up the same high pressure irrespective of position as champions or challengers – but the less glamourous games now offer a much stronger challenge.

"It’s something we talk about quite a lot – we’re very much about there is a pressure on your shoulders,” said Lynch. “But if you can’t handle that pressure you shouldn’t be at Larne.

"We make no bones about it...we want to be challenging every year and trying to win trophies and better stages in Europe.

"We approach every game in exactly the same way in terms of the information we give the players and work we do on the pitch.

"But those big games now the players know they have to step up. What they’re also learning this season is that in those so-called smaller games the other teams step up and we have to make sure we also step up.

"We don’t change what we do...but I definitely think teams change against us and raise their game now to play against Larne.

"What it means is there’s no room for error...we’ve already proven this season if you don’t approach every game with the same mentality or you take your foot off the gas then you get punished.

"And we’ve been punished.

"You need that consistency in this league otherwise you don’t reap the rewards. I think it’s probably been the key – and I’m not knocking anyone, great credit to them – but how teams raise their game is definitely a factor (for us to handle).”

Despite the anticipation for a top-two tussle, Lynch is refusing to make any definitive declarations in December.

"Cliftonville are under the radar at the moment but very much in this title race,” said Lynch. "People were probably expecting Cliftonville to drop off a little bit but they look like they’re getting stronger so there’s definitely, definitely something.

"I wouldn’t go as far as to say there’s only three teams even in a title race in December...any side that hits a bit of form is right back in it.

"The days of one-horse or two-horse races are long gone.

"I think the whole league is going from strength to strength...the professionalism, the crowds, how tight it all is, the quality of football played.

"There’s ways of looking at it whether you win or lose but if you beat Linfield then don’t go and back it up the next game then it’s a waste of time.

