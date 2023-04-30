Watson, who arrived at Inver Park from Ballymena United in 2019, marked his 139th – and last – outing for the new Danske Bank Premiership champions by captaining the team at the Showgrounds.

While he will no longer be part of Lynch’s playing squad, the 37-year-old will remain involved as U16 Head Coach within the Professional Development Phase of the academy set-up.

“I have really enjoyed my time as a player at Inver Park, the club has become like a second family to me and I have nothing but love and admiration the supporters, volunteers, staff members and my teammates,” he said on Larne’s website.

Albert Watson

“Ever since I first arrived in 2019, the supporters have taken my family and I as one of their own and I will forever be grateful for the love we have been shown.

"I’m delighted to be remaining about the club in a coaching capacity and will now look to pass my experience on to the next generation of players who will serve the club in the future.”

Watson also helped Larne win three consecutive County Antrim Shield crowns and Lynch praised the impact he has had during his time with the club.

“Albert has been outstanding for us and we are delighted he has ended his time as a player at the club as a league champion,” he said. “Alongside being a top-quality defender, his character symbolises everything that the club and the town stands for – honesty, humility, hard work and desire.

“As one chapter comes to an end with the club, another one begins right here at Inver Park and we are looking forward to seeing Albert flourish in a coaching capacity within the club’s academy, where he will be able to share his vast experience with our next generation of players.”