"If we had lost that belief and real desire that wouldn't have happened so great credit to them.

Larne's Jaziel Orozco celebrates their victory over Glentoran. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Heading into the final seconds at The Oval, it looked like the spoils would be shared after Andy Ryan’s 23rd Premiership strike of the season had been cancelled out by a Cian Bolger own goal, but the Inver Reds had different ideas.

It was Bolger’s dangerous cross that forced Glens defender Johnny Russell to turn the ball into his own net with virtually the last kick of the match and caused wild scenes of celebration for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory means a point against nearest rivals Linfield at Windsor Park on Monday will be enough to secure a second consecutive league title while even defeat would still leave it in their own hands heading into the final match of the season at home to Coleraine due to goal difference – Larne’s currently stands at +59 compared to Linfield’s +42.

The title race picture changed within seconds as Russell’s own goal was combined with Matthew Shevlin’s late equaliser in Coleraine’s 2-2 draw with the Blues and Lynch admits it was an emotional evening.

"It was probably the highs and lows in the space of 30 seconds,” he told the club’s media channel. “It probably wasn't a great performance from us tonight.

"I felt in the second-half we probably chased the game a little bit and lost our way as far as our calmness, composure and our football. I think the one thing is, as I said to the players at the end and great credit to them, we never gave up and we had that belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we had lost that belief and real desire that wouldn't have happened so great credit to them.

"We probably get carried away with ourselves at the end with the emotion, but it's now calm down again and regroup - this is not over yet. We haven't won anything...it was three points and that's all it was. We have to dust ourselves off, get our recovery and get ready for Monday night.

"That drama of the last kick of the game, we probably let our emotions get the better of us, but it was such an emotional game and emotional end to the game that it was probably expected."

Lynch has also called on the club’s supporters to show up in their numbers at Windsor Park as they look to cap off what has been another impressive campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne have only lost two of 36 league matches to date – a September defeat to Loughgall and a loss against Crusaders earlier this month – and boast the Premiership’s best defensive record, conceding just 20 times while Linfield (80) are the sole team to have netted more than their 79.

A 24-game unbeaten run between late-September and early-April has helped set the platform for another trophy success with progress to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers another potential prize.