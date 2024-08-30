Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the reality of what Larne had just achieved began to sink in after the final whistle following 90 dramatic minutes at Inver Park, Tiernan Lynch reflected back on the club’s seven-year journey from Championship strugglers to Irish League history-makers.

Having worked at Glentoran under four different managers, Lynch set out to write his own story in 2017, arriving at Larne with the County Antrim outfit languishing in Northern Ireland’s second-tier and not even able to play matches at home due to crumbling facilities.

That didn’t stop the dreamer in Lynch believing that it wouldn’t be like this forever and a meeting with local businessman Kenny Bruce changed everything with the pair plotting a path to the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One promotion, four County Antrim Shields and two consecutive Premiership titles later, Larne have now written perhaps their greatest chapter of all by becoming the first Irish League club to reach the group stages of a European competition with Andy Ryan’s hat-trick earning them a multi-million pound windfall and at least six more matches on the continental stage.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch celebrates winning the Championship in 2019 - five years later he has guided his side to the UEFA Conference League group stages. PIC: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

Lynch has never shied away from the fact that this was always the main aim for Larne, and now they’ve proven that it can be done, the 44-year-old hopes to have inspired others to take the same step.

"I said to the players after the game that seven years ago when Seamus (Lynch, brother and assistant manager) and myself walked in the doors we played our first nine games away from home because the ground was closed and condemned,” he said. “We're now playing in the group stages of a European competition. We did dream about this, we did talk about it, and this was utopia for us.

"Hopefully it's massive (for the Irish League) and hopefully everybody in the league is proud of what we achieved because we felt like we represented everybody in the league tonight. That's hand on heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm a massive, massive advocate of this league and I think there are top players, top managers, great atmospheres, the crowds are getting better and it's a family league. It's a community league, albeit there are great rivalries between the teams, but that's what makes it. We might be the first but I can guarantee you we won't be the last."

Larne had to show immense character to overturn a two-goal aggregate deficit while captain Cian Bolger was replaced at half-time through injury before Chris Gallagher was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card.

Through it all though they had Scottish sensation Ryan, who has continued to prove his class across 18 months since arriving from Hamilton Academical and now secured eternal legendary status.

"He's phenomenal,” added Lynch. “He's more than a striker...he's a lad that gives you absolutely everything in his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's demanding, a leader, leads the line and does as much off the ball as he does on it which people won't talk about. He's a great footballer and when you put him in that box he doesn't miss too many.