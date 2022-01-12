Tiernan Lynch thrilled as Larne ‘put it right’ to retain Co Antrim Shield

Tomas Cosgrove’s late header secured back-to-back wins for the Invermen in front of a packed house.

Speaking after the game Cosgrove said his side felt aggrieved by the manner of their defeat to Linfield in their meeting at Inver Park before Christmas after Kofi Balmer was sent off.

So Lynch was delighted they “put things right” to lift another trophy.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch celebrates with Tim McCann

“We felt a bit aggrieved at Inver Park a few weeks ago when Kofi got sent off and we wanted to put that right tonight, thankfully we did that,” said Lynch.

“I’m delighted for the fans more than anything.

“It just wasn’t the same winning it last year, but I thought tonight was a fantastic advertisement for Irish League football.

“It was a full house, both sets of fans were nice and noisy, and they got a very open game, which probably I wasn’t as pleased about.

“When you get to finals it’s all about who lifts the trophy other than how good the performance is.

“Thankfully we got there in the end.”

Linfield boss David Healy was disappointed with the winning goal.