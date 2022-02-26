Tight title race brings pressure and motivation says Mick McDermott

A single point separates the top three following Cliftonville’s win over Warrenpoint Town in midweek, with only goal difference dividing the Glens from league leaders Linfield.

With ten games to go the Gibson Cup is up for grabs and McDermott is relishing being part of the race.

“I think the situation probably brings pressure and motivation,” he told the club’s Youtube channel.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott

“Nothing has changed for us in terms of going into the next game.

“It’s exciting for the league, the fans and everyone around the club.

“I think everyone is excited by it. Stephen Baxter was quoted this week saying it’s the closest and most exciting league he remembers in 35 years of football.

“We’re part of it and I think it’s brilliant, and it’s nice to say we’re still up there towards the top.”

Glentoran head to Mourneview Park today to face a Glenavon side unbeaten in their last six games.

“I’ve said from the start of the season when we played them they are an experienced team,” said McDermott.

“They have good players. They signed well in the summer transfer window.

“It was well documented they had brought in experienced players who had won trophies.

“So it was a good group of players they brought in.

“They were expected to do more with what they had, but I think it shows the nature of the league, it’s a hard, hard league.

“They’re one of those teams that can show up any time.

“It’s only a couple of weeks ago that they went to Seaview and got a result.

“They’ve played well against us, the games could have gone either way.

“In my two-and-a-half years here all my games against Glenavon have been hard, starting from the play-off semi-final when I first came in.

“They play a certain way which suits them and Mourneview is always a tough place to go, so we have to respect Glenavon as we always do.”

Rhy Marshall and Sean Murray and in contention after shaing off injuries along with Darren Cole, but McDermott revealed the Glens are awaiting results on Marcus Kane’s injury.