Tim McCann blasts 'totally unacceptable' Glentoran display before being rescued by 'out of this world' striker

Tim McCann blasted Glentoran’s first half showing during their 3-3 Premiership draw with Glenavon as “totally unacceptable” before they were saved by a stunning contribution from substitute Jordan Jenkins.

Fresh off the disappointment of losing out in the BetMcLean Cup final to Cliftonville, Declan Devine’s side were 2-0 behind at half-time on Wednesday evening as Michael O’Connor and Harry Lynch struck for the Lurgan Blues.

However, the introduction of Jenkins at the break transformed proceedings as the 25-year-old’s brace, combined with Joe Thomson’s earlier strike, helped complete Glentoran’s comeback.

Jenkins is the Glens’ top goalscorer this season, bringing his Premiership tally to eight while he has netted 14 times across all competitions in a standout campaign.

Jordan Jenkins scored twice in Glentoran's 3-3 Premiership draw against Glenavon. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

His double wasn’t ultimately enough to secure victory with Paul McGovern salvaging a point for Glenavon in East Belfast and McCann made no secret of his anger at the opening 45 minutes.

"The first half performance is totally unacceptable at this football club,” he told the club’s media channel. “I'm flabbergasted by the performance we witnessed - it's not good enough for these fans and when you pull that jersey on and play for that badge.

"It's totally unacceptable and it will not be accepted.

"There were absolutely no positives to take out of the first half whatsoever - I think we're still in a bit of shock at what we witnessed.

"We had a chat at half-time, tweaked a couple of things and asked the players to go out and show what it means to play for this club.

"We came out different players, won our tackles, our headers, scored three good goals and it's bitterly disappointing not to hold onto the win."

Jenkins’ goals have helped Glentoran seal Co Antrim Shield success alongside propelling them into second spot in the Premiership – a position which guarantees European football for next term.

They hold a three-point advantage over third-placed Larne ahead of their weekend trip to Carrick Rangers and McCann praised Jenkins for making an impact after his half-time entrance.

"Absolutely fantastic - JJ is a top, top player for this football club,” he added. “He has been carrying a couple of knocks recently and been fatigued, so you have to be careful with him.

"He was out of this world and dragged us into the game along with Joe Thomson, who I thought was phenomenal in the second half along with other players - Marcus Kane, Kodi Lyons-Foster.

"We could name so many players that dragged us back into the game.

"The most disappointing thing is the first half. Even if we'd won we would still be addressing the first half performance because when players pull that jersey on they have to give everything and we didn't see that."