​The Glens have enjoyed a resurgent run under Rodney McAree, who is unbeaten in seven matches since taking over from Mick McDermott and has picked up five wins from six league games.

Cliftonville have lost two of their last three against Linfield and Larne, putting a dent in their title hopes, but they remain the only unbeaten top-flight team on home turf this season.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side have won 11 of their 14 outings at Solitude in the current campaign but despite that record, McCann says Glentoran will be full of confidence that they can get a result.

Glentoran assistant manager Tim McCann

"We have everybody back fit, have a good squad of players - you have to be going into it with confidence,” he told GlensTV.

"We're on a good unbeaten run and the players are buzzing, so you go there with confidence and try to win three points.

"You go there with no pressure on you and play as best you can, get the ball to our front men and try to put them under pressure.

"You don't put anything into them losing two games and us winning five or six - that's not the way it is.

"Glentoran vs Cliftonville games are always special. Solitude is a tough place to go and I think the last team to beat them there was us 15 months ago. Let's try and go and win there again.

"Everyone knows the record Cliftonville have at home but we will go there with no fear and try to play our football the best we can."

Despite currently sitting in sixth, Glentoran have three games in hand on those above them and McCann believes the fans will play a crucial role as their “12th man” as they try to keep themselves on track for a title challenge.

"I've been fortunate to be at this club for a long time and we never underestimate the fans’ enthusiasm to come and watch the team,” he added.

“It's fantastic and they support their team through thick and thin, but right now it's really benefiting us as staff and the players, but more importantly the club as a whole.