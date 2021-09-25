Title race is set to go all the way

The reigning champions may be the team to beat having won four out of the last five league titles under Healy’s stewardship, but he knows this season will be a real battle.

The Blues currently find themselves down in sixth having only played three games to date, and Healy knows there’s a long way to go this season.

“There are some good teams in this league,” said the Linfield boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield boss David Healy. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan

“Teams have improved across the board...it’s going to be a tight league.

“I don’t see anyone running clear come March an April.

“I think there will be quite a few teams stuck together come the end of the season.

“I don’t think anybody has really hit their stride so far this season.

“Also some teams have played five games, we’ve played three.

“But nobody is going to run away with, certainly not after five games anyway.”

The Blues had a big test last Saturday as they faced a Coleraine side, who have pushed them all the way over the last two seasons.

Conor McKendry’s spectacular striker late on cancelled out Christy Manzinga’s opener.

Healy felt a draw was probably a fair result in the end against a side who he thinks will be right up there again this term.

“Coleraine will not be too far away again, and Linfield will be the same,” said the Blues boss. “Coleraine are a good side to be fair and I think we’re a good side.

“There’s never going to be much between the sides.

“I think both teams went away from the game having tried to play the game in the right manner.

“A draw was probably fair enough in the end.

“It was disappointing to concede so late on and in the manner we conceded.

“Normally we’re a bit more tight knit and closer in the middle of the pitch.

“It was our throw and we lost possession, we didn’t pick up the first header, second ball and it’s one pass and he scores so that was disappointing.

“Fair play to play to Conor was a good finish, maybe swerved a bit.

“I’ve known him since he was a kid and he has that in his locker, left and right.”

One thing that Healy was pleased to see was the large crowd back at Windsor Park again after a tough year.

Both sets of supporters played their part on the day much to the delight of the Blues boss.

“I thought the atmosphere was good,” he said.

I thought our supporters were good throughout the game. And I thought the Coleraine supporters were good as well.

“As a football supporter and fan myself the last year was strange.

“This year there’s a bit of normality back to the game again. There’s a bit of atmosphere and a bit of banter on both sides.