Tomas Cosgrove a veteran of the Larne journey but in no mood to stand still

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suddenly, past praise for each and every forward step will give way to demand for immediate returns.

With Larne's increased investment run across recent seasons comes increased attention and, by virtue, increased criticism from both inside and outside the club over the pace of progress.

The question of how a club with Larne's resources should be measured within the Irish League race for prizes at this point is certainly intriguing.

Larne defender Tomas Cosgrove

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer disappointment of Larne's European exit sparked fresh debate over the next stage of evolution within the Inver Park revolution.

Tomas Cosgrove will kick off a fifth season at Larne with a current Player of the Year individual honour to go alongside team medals collected across his climb with the Inver Park outfit from second-tier football.

"What Kenny Bruce wanted as owner and what Tiernan Lynch talked about as manager has happened...but there is that desire of course to continue to push forward, on and off the field," said Cosgrove. "We know, for example, this summer's European campaign should have been a lot better...but that's football.

"It is a period of change around the squad and I'm not involved much in social media but family and friends will soon let you know about the reaction from others at times.

"I'm experienced so it's not an issue for me but I do worry about the impact of that negativity on our younger players.

"But that doesn't mean anyone at the club is ignoring anything when we fall short...we've had serious discussions and awkward conversations to address issues.

"Every team bar Linfield as champions will be having those same types of conversation about what went wrong and how to fix it.

"This is a big year, we've won a few trophies and on the right track playing in a certain way.

"It's good for the league how everything has pushed on and people talk a lot about the money around Larne but the team is such a small part of it alongside money going into the facilities, Academy and community.

"But we all accept we operate in a result business and everyone has that drive to win at Larne."

Cosgrove highlights a period of change within personnel at Larne.

"It was great to win the Player of the Year award for last season...it has been some experience from when I first joined to everything about the club now and the impact on the community," he said. "This is my fifth year with Larne and very few of us remain from those initial days who have been through the rise up from the Championship, winning the trophies and that first European campaign.

"There has been a massive transition in terms of the old faces and new players coming in, not to mention the Academy lads stepping up the ranks.

"So many big personalities from the past have gone but others have come in...but even good players can need time to gel.

"People often ask what's the worst thing about football and might expect me to say serious injury but it's watching team-mates move on who have become really good friends.

"You become a family when you go through so much together but it's part of football that players leave and others join.

"We've fallen away in the past after making good starts and know there is a responsibility on us all.

"We want to make that final step up in those big games.

"The goal is to start off in the right way with the crowd behind us.