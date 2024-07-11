Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tomas Cosgrove feels Larne have to take crucial lessons from Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League qualifying defeat against Latvian outfit RFS with much still to play for in Europe this summer.

While their dream of progressing in the premier competition of European football took a major hit as Martins Kigurs, Daniels Balodis and Stefan Panic scored for the impressive hosts ahead of next week’s reverse at Inver Park, Tiernan Lynch’s side are guaranteed another tie regardless of the result in East Antrim.

Miraculously turning the tie around would see them take on Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in the second round of Champions League qualifying, but the more likely scenario is seemingly dropping into the Conference League’s third qualifying round.

Having already played 22 league matches compared to Larne’s three pre-season fixtures heading into the clash at LNK Sporta Parks, RFS’ quality was clear to see with internationals littered throughout their squad and they’ve drastically improved from the team that defeated Linfield in 2022 – the financial reward of dramatically beating the Blues to reach the Conference League group stages helping them take the next step.

RFS’ Stefan Panic celebrates scoring his side's third against Larne. PIC: Pacemaker

"They are a good team and halfway through their season,” reflected Cosgrove on the club’s media channel. “We're just disappointed - they are obviously a good team but I feel the goals we gave away handed it to them a wee bit.

"Two set pieces, the third one Ro (Rohan Ferguson) could do nothing about. We just didn't show our true selves tonight and get on the ball as much as we maybe should have. I think the occasion maybe got the better of us."

The nature of the goals they conceded will be of particular annoyance to Larne – the second came from a corner while the third was a fine Panic free-kick after a foul on the edge of the Inver Reds box.

Lynch’s substitutes did make an impact with Matty Lusty, who signed a new three-year contract extension earlier this week after impressing on-loan at Dungannon Swifts last season, showing attacking intent.

"I just feel like we didn't show our true selves on the ball,” added Cosgrove. “Maybe towards the end we got on it, started to play and did some really good stuff, which is more of a representation of ourselves.