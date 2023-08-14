Wright will head up the under 21s – with the EURO 2025 qualification campaign set to kick off next month.

McAuley, scorer in the famous 2-0 victory over Ukraine during EURO 2016, won 80 caps for Northern Ireland and this marks his first move into management.

Northern Ireland under 21s sit in Group F alongside England, Ukraine, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Gareth McAuley, the new manager of Northern Ireland men's under 19s, celebrates scoring at EURO 2016 against Ukraine. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The under 21s’ opening qualification match is scheduled for Lurgan’s Mourneview Park on Thursday, September 7 against Luxembourg before an away test against Ukraine on September 12.

Wright said in his interview via Northern Ireland’s social media platforms: "I’m absolutely delighted...getting this job and this responsibility, I’m really proud and honoured.

"I look forward to the challenge.

"I’ll be trying to create a togetherness...to be successful we all have to be together.

Tommy Wright - pictured as St Johnstone boss in 2019 - has taken up a role as manager of Northern Ireland men's under 21s. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"My aim will be to try and get as many points and as many wins as possible and that should be the players’ aim.”

With Northern Ireland set to host the UEFA U19 European Championships next year, McAuley is relishing the opportunity.

“Hosting the U19 Euros will be fantastic for Northern Ireland,” said McAuley. “Football fans here will get to see some of the best young players in Europe in action, while our players will get the opportunity to play against them.

“As the host nation we qualify automatically so we will be arranging friendlies and training camps in preparation for the U19 Euros, starting with a friendly game against Italy in Tuscany on 7 September.

“There’s also an invitational tournament in Northern Ireland this November. Portugal, Poland and Hungary have kindly agreed to take part in that mini tournament.”

McAuley has coaching experience with the Northern Ireland under 17 and under 19 age groups since retiring from playing in 2019.

The defender had Irish League playing time with Crusaders and Coleraine before moving to full-time football in England at Lincoln City, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, followed by a short time in Scotland at Rangers.

Wright, 59, was capped 31 times by Northern Ireland across a playing career including time at Linfield, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

His career since hanging up the gloves has included a period under current men’s senior manager Michael O’Neill as goalkeeping coach with Northern Ireland across 2012 and 2013.