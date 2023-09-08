Watch more videos on Shots!

​Taking over from John Schofield, former St Johnstone boss Wright watched on as James Rodrigues’ 13th-minute strike gave the visitors a first victory at U21 level since September 2020 – a run that spanned across 14 matches.

It was also the first time they’d scored from open play in 10 games and despite dominating in terms of both possession and chances, Northern Ireland couldn’t find a way through in Lurgan.

While acknowledging it’s important to help develop players technically on the international stage, Wright also believes a positive mentality will play a key role throughout the qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The U21’s last win came with a 4-0 victory over Lithuania in November 2021 – they’ve failed to win any of the eight since – and the new boss is looking to instil change.

"It's extremely frustrating,” he said. “We've had a good week and I don't think we performed at the levels I've seen in training.

"I know training is different but, particularly in the first-half, we looked off.

"Second-half was better and we put them under pressure - that's how we expected to start the game.

"With that pressure didn't come enough chances and that's disappointing with the quality we have on the pitch.

"It's about results and they know that.

"They were having a go at each other at half-time and they're extremely disappointed.

"You've to develop players, but you have to develop a winning mentality and maybe for too long there has been a losing mentality around the U21s.

"That's something we will try to change but that defeat hurts. We have to dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday."

Wright handed six players their U21 debuts and says a step up in level will act as a learning curve for some of his squad.

"It could do (take time),” he added. “We've another game on Tuesday and we will freshen things up a bit.

"It's a learning curve and there's a two-year age gap for some of them so physically it's going to be a tough campaign.

"PK (Patrick Kelly), who I thought was excellent, Callum (Marshall) - they'll be playing against players that are stronger than what they come up against in their club football.

"They have to deal with that, adapt and I have no doubt that the younger ones will."

Northern Ireland take on Euro U21 semi-finalists Ukraine on Tuesday and Wright is expecting a tough test.

"It's important to bounce back but out of the two fixtures that's the more difficult one,” he said. “I think there are 11 of that squad that could still play.