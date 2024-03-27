Tommy Wright praise for Irish League youngsters after playing key role in Northern Ireland U21 victory over Serbia
On what was a memorable evening for the country with the senior side, U21s and U17s all winning their respective matches, former Linfield youngster Charlie Allen and ex-Larne defender Craig Farquhar scored as Wright’s team secured a second success of the campaign.
Cliftonville duo Odhran Casey and Sean Stewart started in Leskovac while Ethan McGee (Linfield), Benji Magee (Loughgall) and Jonny Russell (Glentoran) all came off the bench.
"We've had a tough time with results lately but we deserved that tonight," said Wright. "We were disappointed to be behind at half-time, especially since their best opportunities came from our mistakes.
"We easily controlled the game for the first 20-25 minutes of the second half, and whilst we were under pressure at the end we had the know-how to hold on.
"It was a qualify performance to come here and get this result, especially with the number of absentees we had.
"The Irish League players were also top class and it just shows how strong a group we have at this level.
"The lads have put in a tremendous amount of work, they are an absolute credit."
The result, which was a reverse of the 2-1 defeat Northern Ireland suffered to Serbia at Mourneview Park in October, moved them into fourth in Group F, which is currently topped by Ukraine while England sit second.