If Andy Ryan’s status as Larne legend wasn’t already secured after helping fire them to consecutive Irish League titles, his hat-trick which sealed the Inver Reds’ spot in the UEFA Conference League will certainly have done it.

The Scottish ace has undoubtedly been one of the Premiership’s standout talents since arriving from Hamilton Academical in January 2022, scoring 31 league goals in 46 appearances, including 24 last term, but he saved his best for the biggest stage with a memorable treble against Lincoln Red Imps writing Larne’s name into the history books.

Ryan is a goal machine, but he’s also so much more than that – he’s a provider for his teammates, he’s calmness personified, he’s a leader on the pitch and when Larne lose the ball, he’s often the first one you’ll see sprinting to close down the opposition.

The 29-year-old was sold the vision of special European nights by boss Tiernan Lynch 18 months ago and he’s delighted to have played his part in delivering success.

Larne's hat-trick hero Andy Ryan celebrates after a historic night at Inver Park. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

"I'd visions of it and basically the gaffer sold me that dream,” he told BBC Sport NI. “Tonight that dream came true.

"Kenny (Bruce) was here long before I came in, he put the foundations in place and everything was geared towards night like this. We've got there, we've earned it. We'd love some big names (but) it's important whoever we do get we go there, enjoy it and try to express ourselves.

"The fans were right behind us...this is as much for them as it is for us."

The match ball will likely be a special souvenir which Ryan savours for years to come – if he can stop his young son stealing the prized possession.

"I'd love to put it on my mantlepiece but my son will be watching back home and I'm sure he would try and take it!" he laughed. "He was pestering me...'Dad, can you get through so I can come to some of the games'. That's what it's all about – sharing those moments with your family."

Larne bounced back from an early Lincoln Red Imps opener, which put the Gibraltar champions 3-1 ahead on aggregate, to turn their dreams into reality.