Tottenham Hotspur youngster opens up on 'no-brainer' Northern Ireland decision and family pride ahead of potential senior international debut

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley admits pledging his international allegiance to Northern Ireland was a “no-brainer” and knows it will be a proud moment for father James to see him represent the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donley, who was born in Antrim, has previously represented both Northern Ireland and England at youth international level, but earlier this month confirmed his commitment to Michael O’Neill’s side – much to the delight of Northern Irish supporters.

The 20-year-old has impressed while on loan at League One outfit Leyton Orient this season, scoring six times and providing a further five assists in 30 league appearances, while he generated headlines with a spectacular strike which helped put them ahead in their FA Cup showdown against Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already made his Premier League debut after signing a professional contract at Spurs, highly-rated Donley has been on O’Neill’s radar for some time having also played twice for Northern Ireland’s U19s in 2021.

Northern Ireland's Jamie Donley pictured during an open training session. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Conversations with both Donley and his family over recent months have ultimately resulted in the talented attacker opting to represent the country of his birth – something which Jamie says will be particularly special for his dad, who is also from Northern Ireland – and he could be in line to make his debut in Friday’s clash against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

"This was going on for a long time,” he told Northern Ireland’s media channel. “Michael was in touch with me quite a lot and the project that he has with such a young group...even over the last few days you can see the potential the group has.

"It was a no-brainer for me.

"My dad definitely played a big part. We had meetings with Michael and went through it together and he's really happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donley is the latest addition to an exciting Northern Ireland panel which also includes the likes of Shea Charles, Terry Devlin, Ross McCausland and Brodie Spencer, who were all U19 team-mates and now senior colleagues.

"At the start of my Leyton Orient career it wasn't the best and I wasn't performing the way I know I could,” he added. “The second half of the season they are seeing what I can do and they are all delighted for me to get called up for Northern Ireland.

"Even scoring at U19s level, my family were there and you could see how happy they were.

"With all the support I get from them, it would mean everything to score for the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads are all great and down to earth, I have fit in perfectly and I can see how happy it made my family.