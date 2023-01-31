Transfer Deadline Day: Who is Northern Ireland's most expensive player?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Chelsea splashed out on Mykhailo Mudryk and Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo, but who is rated as the most expensive Northern Irish player?

Michael O'Neill has been appointed as national team manager for a second time and his next chapter will start with a trip to San Marino in late-March, followed by a home clash with Finland.

Most of these players will likely be included in the squad for those two 2024 European Championship qualifiers, but who is our MVP, according to Transfermarkt?

1. Jamal Lewis (£7 million)

Left-back Lewis secured a £15 million move to Newcastle United from Norwich in September 2020 and while he made 24 league appearances in his first season at St James' Park, he has had a lesser role at the world's richest club lately.

The 24-year-old has only played once in the Premier League this season - a five minute cameo in a 4-1 win over Fulham in October - and started in their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

With the likes of Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier at the club, Lewis could be one to watch for a potential loan switch today.

2. Paddy McNair (£3.9 million)

Starting off at Manchester United, 27-year-old McNair has played 17 Championship games for Michael Carrick's promotion-chasing Middlesborough this season.

He has been an ever-present during the majority of his time on Teesside, showing his versatility - a quality of his game that Northern Ireland fans have loved and appreciated over the years.

McNair has started the last three of the last four matches, but has faced prolonged periods on the bench since Carrick's appointment.

Evans is arguably still Northern Ireland's best player, so his reported value is more likely to do with the fact the Leicester City captain is now 35.

The latest member of the Green and White Army's centurion club, Evans has been a mainstay of the national team and has proved his consistency at the highest level with the likes of Man United, West Brom and now Leicester.

He hasn't played since a friendly appearance in December due to a calf injury and his absence has certainly been felt - the Foxes haven’t won a Premier League game since.

Oliver Norwood (£2.6 million)

After making 57 international appearances across an eight-year span, Norwood announced his retirement in August 2019, aged 28.

He spent two seasons in the Premier League with Sheffield United and is still at The Blades, playing a part in every Championship game this season.

Norwood scored in Sunday’s thrilling 3-3 FA Cup draw with Wrexham and could be set for a top-flight return with Paul Heckingbottom’s men sitting 12 points clear of third-place.

George Saville (£2.6 million)

Midfielder Saville has been capped 37 times and made his debut in a 3-1 defeat to Germany in October 2017.

Currently at Millwall, the 29-year-old has played in 24 of their 27 league games and they sit outside the play-offs on only goal difference.