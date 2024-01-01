Irish League clubs in the Mid-Ulster area have kicked off the January transfer window with some early activity involving Annagh United, Portadown and Glenavon.

Jackson Nesbitt strong against Crusaders' Robbie Weir during his time with Glenavon. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

Monday’s business included confirmation of signings and loan deals for all three derby rivals.

Annagh’s official social media platforms confirmed moves for Thomas Burns, Jackson Nesbitt and Cohen Henderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annagh have bolstered the club’s attacking options with Burns from Lower Maze, former Glenavon player Nesbitt and current Lurgan Blues prospect Henderson.

Annagh stated over social media “we are delighted to confirm the signing of Jackson Nesbitt. The striker joins from Glenavon having previously been with Bourneview. Welcome Jackson.”

A message announcing Burns was posted as: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of former Crusaders man Thomas Burns. The 21 year old striker joins from Lower Maze with 19 goals in 18 games this season along with winning the Alan Wilson Cup. Welcome Thomas.”

Henderson’s arrival at the Tandragee Road club was covered with a message of “we are delighted to confirm the signing of Cohen Henderson. The 17 year old joins from Glenavon on loan until the end of the season. Welcome Cohen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor and Dundela each announced players set for Portadown moves in, respectively, Jack Henderson and Ciaran Dobbin.

Dundela’s social media account posted on New Year’s Eve: “Ciarán Dobbin has this evening informed the club that he will be leaving the club & will be joining Portadown FC when the Transfer Window officially opens. Dundela FC thanks Ciarán for his commitment to the club in his time spent at Wilgar Park."

Bangor delivered a message on social media as follows: “Midfielder Jack Henderson has left the Seasiders to join Portadown. We thank the 23 year old for his efforts during his second spell at Clandeboye Park."