Transfermarkt’s Irish League Most Valuable XI: Each position ranked with the most valuable player - do you agree?

Another Danske Bank Premiership campaign is in the books with Larne, Linfield, Crusaders and Glentoran headed for Europe while at the other end of the table Portadown were relegated, but who makes the Most Valuable XI?
Transfermarkt updates market values for every player in the top-flight, taking into account factors such as age, performances, future prospects, development potential and experience.
They say ‘the goal is to predict an expected value of a player in a free market’ rather than a transfer fee, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at who they rank as the most valuable player in each position of a 4-4-2 formation.
1. Goalkeeper: Rohan Ferguson (Larne)
Rohan Ferguson kept 23 clean sheets in the Premiership this season as Larne were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in their 134-year history. Transfermarkt value: €225,000 Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
2. Right-back: Billy Joe Burns (Crusaders)
Billy Joe Burns missed out on playing in the Irish Cup final through suspension but he played a big role in helping Crusaders book their spot in Europe yet again. Transfermarkt value: €225,000 Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
3. Centre-back: Shaun Want (Larne)
Shaun Want joined Larne from Hamilton last summer and formed a tremendous defensive partnership with the likes of Cian Bolger and Aaron Donnelly. The 26-year-old also recently signed a contract extension at Inver Park. Transfermarkt value: €175,000 Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
4. Centre-back: Jonny Addis (Cliftonville)
Former Carrick Rangers, Glentoran and Ballymena United defender Jonny Addis moved to Cliftonville in the summer of 2021 and played in 37 of the Reds' league matches this season as they missed out on European football with play-off defeat to Glentoran. Transfermarkt value: €200,000 Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker