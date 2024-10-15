Translink confirm 'additional rail services' following Northern Ireland's UEFA Nations League clash against Bulgaria

By Johnny Morton
Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:21 BST
Translink have confirmed there’ll be additional rail services departing from Adelaide train station following Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League clash with Bulgaria at Windsor Park tonight.

Over 17,000 supporters are expected inside the Belfast stadium as Michael O’Neill’s side look to follow up last month’s home victory over Luxembourg.

To deal with the demand, Translink have announced there’ll be extra services departing for Portadown (22:10) and Bangor (22:08) after the match to help supporters return home.

They posted on their website: "There will be additional rail services going from Adelaide to transport fans home from the match. Passengers should avail of scheduled services to make their way to the match.

Northern Ireland train at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, ahead of tonight's match against Bulgaria. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)Northern Ireland train at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, ahead of tonight's match against Bulgaria. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)
“Additional Services: Adelaide to Portadown (all stops) departing at 22:10 and arriving in Portadown 22:56. (Platform 1)

“Adelaide to Bangor (all stops excluding Belfast Grand Central Station) departing 22:08 and arriving in Bangor as 22:54. (Platform 2)

“For all other lines, passengers should board the additional Bangor service (22:08) and change at Lanyon Place for the scheduled services on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry lines.”

The train from Adelaide to Portadown will call at Balmoral, Finaghy, Dunmurry, Derriaghy, Lambeg, Hilden, Lisburn, Moira and Lurgan while the Bangor service stops at City Hospital, Botanic, Lanyon Place, Titanic Quarter, Sydenham, Holywood, Marino, Cultra, Seahill, Helen’s Bay, Carnalea and Bangor West.

