Translink confirm 'additional rail services' following Northern Ireland's UEFA Nations League clash against Bulgaria
Over 17,000 supporters are expected inside the Belfast stadium as Michael O’Neill’s side look to follow up last month’s home victory over Luxembourg.
To deal with the demand, Translink have announced there’ll be extra services departing for Portadown (22:10) and Bangor (22:08) after the match to help supporters return home.
They posted on their website: "There will be additional rail services going from Adelaide to transport fans home from the match. Passengers should avail of scheduled services to make their way to the match.
“Additional Services: Adelaide to Portadown (all stops) departing at 22:10 and arriving in Portadown 22:56. (Platform 1)
“Adelaide to Bangor (all stops excluding Belfast Grand Central Station) departing 22:08 and arriving in Bangor as 22:54. (Platform 2)
“For all other lines, passengers should board the additional Bangor service (22:08) and change at Lanyon Place for the scheduled services on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry lines.”
The train from Adelaide to Portadown will call at Balmoral, Finaghy, Dunmurry, Derriaghy, Lambeg, Hilden, Lisburn, Moira and Lurgan while the Bangor service stops at City Hospital, Botanic, Lanyon Place, Titanic Quarter, Sydenham, Holywood, Marino, Cultra, Seahill, Helen’s Bay, Carnalea and Bangor West.
