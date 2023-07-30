"Jimmy was a tremendous, very likeable person, and a highly accomplished striker, who, although an East Belfast man, absolutely relished his three seasons playing in a Linfield jersey," said Kennedy. "His hat-trick against Glentoran at the Oval in the 1977 Boxing Day 'Big Two' game was one to savour for the Linfield faithful.

"Jimmy was a deeply committed Christian, who was infectious both on and off the field and I have fond memories of travelling with him in the Linfield official party for the European Cup tie against Norwegian champions Lillestrom in Oslo in 1978.

"In his 67 Linfield appearances, Jimmy scored 40 goals - a very impressive tally at any level.

Jimmy Martin (centre) during his time at Linfield. (Photo by Linfield FC)

"My sincere sympathy is extended to Jimmy's family.”

A tribute on the Glentoran website included the following: “Jimmy had two spells as a Glentoran player.

"As a youth player in the mid-1960s he was in the Glentoran Seconds team that won the Steel & Sons Cup in the 1964-65 season.

"He moved on to Dundela, followed by very successful spells at Ballymena United and Linfield.

"But he returned to the Oval in September 1978.

"In his one full season (1978-79) he averaged a goal a game with 22 goals inn 22 appearances.