News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Tributes celebrate successful former Linfield and Glentoran striker Jimmy Martin

​Billy Kennedy, Linfield honorary vice-president and former club vice-chairman, has expressed his deep sadness at the death, after an illness, of forward Jimmy Martin.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Jul 2023, 21:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 21:40 BST

"Jimmy was a tremendous, very likeable person, and a highly accomplished striker, who, although an East Belfast man, absolutely relished his three seasons playing in a Linfield jersey," said Kennedy. "His hat-trick against Glentoran at the Oval in the 1977 Boxing Day 'Big Two' game was one to savour for the Linfield faithful.

"Jimmy was a deeply committed Christian, who was infectious both on and off the field and I have fond memories of travelling with him in the Linfield official party for the European Cup tie against Norwegian champions Lillestrom in Oslo in 1978.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In his 67 Linfield appearances, Jimmy scored 40 goals - a very impressive tally at any level.

Jimmy Martin (centre) during his time at Linfield. (Photo by Linfield FC)Jimmy Martin (centre) during his time at Linfield. (Photo by Linfield FC)
Jimmy Martin (centre) during his time at Linfield. (Photo by Linfield FC)
Most Popular

"My sincere sympathy is extended to Jimmy's family.”

A tribute on the Glentoran website included the following: “Jimmy had two spells as a Glentoran player.

"As a youth player in the mid-1960s he was in the Glentoran Seconds team that won the Steel & Sons Cup in the 1964-65 season.

"He moved on to Dundela, followed by very successful spells at Ballymena United and Linfield.

"But he returned to the Oval in September 1978.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In his one full season (1978-79) he averaged a goal a game with 22 goals inn 22 appearances.

"Overall he scored 26 goals in 37 games in the red, green and black before departing for a successful spell at Ards.”

Related topics:LinfieldGlentoranEast Belfast