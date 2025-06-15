Tributes pour in for 'gentleman' and 'legend within the local game' Michael Kerr after sad passing aged 40

Tributes have poured in for “gentleman of the highest order” and former Enniskillen Rangers manager Michael Kerr following his sad passing aged 40.

Kerr achieved significant success throughout his football career, spending time as a player at Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United and Enniskillen Rangers before moving into management.

He took over at Rangers and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell, leading the club to three Mercer League titles, five Kennedy Cups and four Irish Junior Cups, including winning the prestigious competition on three consecutive occasions between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Kerr stepped down in 2021 but his success continued, winning the Mulhern Cup as a player, and was appointed Rangers manager once again ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Michael Kerr led Enniskillen Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup crowns. (Photo by Philip Magowan/PressEye)

He departed at the end of last season and had recently agreed to take over at Beragh Swifts ahead of next term.

Kerr is survived by wife Donna and three young children.

"Everybody connected with the Fermanagh & Western Football League, whether it be a player, official, administrator or supporter, was deeply shocked and saddened by the news yesterday that Michael Kerr had passed away at the age of 40,” said Fermanagh & Western Football League chairman Neil Jardine.

“Michael was associated with local football for over 25 years, from his time with the then Fermanagh Milk Cup team, through playing spells with Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United and of course Enniskillen Rangers.

"Michael took over as player/manager of Rangers as they emerged from a period in Division Two & Three and as the facilities at the Ball Range opened.

"In that time he held them to three Mercer League titles, five Kennedy Cups and four Irish Junior Cups, including becoming only the third team to win three in a row since the inception of the competition in 1887.

"After stepping down from the Rangers job in 2021, Michael still contributed by winning the club’s first Mulhern Cup since 1999 as a player; retirement was short lived as he took up the reigns again for the start of the 2022-23 season.

"In September he led the first side from the North to win the IFA/FAI President’s Cup, officially becoming All-Ireland Champions.

"In 2022 and 2023, Michael managed the Fermanagh & Western Select side against Sligo & Leitrim District Soccer League, leading the team to wins in both games and firmly re-establishing the value of the Representative game after a long break.

"Whilst we remember Michael’s achievements in the local game which stand along many of the greats to have graced our League, our immediate thoughts and heartfelt sympathy go out to his wife Donna and their three young daughters, his parents Dessie and Dee and sister Michelle along with the extended families.”

Tributes have been paid to Kerr on social media with Ciaran saying: “No words at all to describe this at all, there really isn’t. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Michael Kerr at this very sad time. A gentleman of the highest order.”

Local club NFC Kesh posted: “The club is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Michael Kerr, recently appointed manager of Beragh Swifts and long associated player and manager of Enniskillen Rangers.

“Michael was an absolutely outstanding player with a wand of a left foot and had a virtually unprecedented period of success, cementing Enniskillen Rangers at the top of Junior Football, winning four Irish Junior Cups between 2017 and 2024, not to mention many other trophies.

"He was also a friend to many and proud husband and father of three.

“It is fair to say that there was no love lost at times when both teams crossed the white line as often happens in the heat of battle, but that takes nothing away from the huge amount of respect and envy we had of his achievements, and hunger to keep coming back for more.

"He was also a delight to work with in his role at MFC Sports, particularly when helping our youth section get kitted out.

“Our thoughts are with all of his family and many friends at this incredibly sad time, while everyone tries to comprehend this shocking news.”

Former Irish League star Emmet Friars said: “Such sad news. Micky was a gentleman. RIP Mickey.”

Irvinestown Wanderers posted: “Irvinestown Wanderers FC is shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely death of Michael Kerr, nephew to our secretary Paul Cassidy, and cousin to senior player, Rory Cassidy.

“Michael, is without doubt a legend within the local game, and his legacy with Enniskillen Rangers Football Club will live forever.

