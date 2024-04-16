Linfield's Daniel Finlayson grabbed a dramatic winning goal last Friday against Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership title race. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

With the BetMcLean Cup already resting in the Windsor Park trophy cabinet and the Clearer Water Irish Cup final showpiece stage to come next month, Linfield’s immediate focus is on league glory.

Finlayson’s added-time goal last Friday against Crusaders secured three more points in pursuit of the Irish League prize.

As a result of his dramatic finish, Linfield host Coleraine tonight trailing defending champions Larne by a single point as the race for the Sports Direct Premiership crown enters the final three games.

"It's a cup final every time you play for Linfield,” said Finlayson. "We've put ourselves into a great position going into the last three games, we just need to stick together and get the job done.

"One game at a time is what is being drummed into us...we can't focus on what's going to happen in three games’ time.

"The next game is against Coleraine and it's all about winning it and staying in the title race."

Finlayson accepts the high demands when lining out for high-profile Linfield.

"That's what happens when you're at a big club, when you're successful and in every competition...you're going to be playing every few days at this stage of the season,” he said. "We want to be playing as much as this because it means there's still plenty to play for.

"We have a fit squad and a lot of depth in the team so we know we can use players when we have to.

"As I said, this is where we want to be at this stage of the season.

"You want to be going into the split pushing for trophies so we're not complaining at all.”

Finlayson was happy to highlight last week’s last-gasp success as a sign of squad strength.

"You just have to keep believing,” he said. “We're confident we have players up top and in the middle of the pitch who can get us goals, so you always have to believe.