Twenty-one years after winning Irish League title, midfielder enjoying more final day league success at 41

In a tense finale to the 2001/02 campaign, the Ports defeated Cliftonville 3-1 to pip Glentoran to the trophy after goals from Gary Hamilton, Vinny Arkins and Cullen Feeney secured a come-from-behind victory.

Now aged 41, midfielder McCann, who started his career with Blackburn Rovers before spending time with the likes of Glentoran, Newry City, Lisburn Distillery and Glenavon, is reliving similar emotions as Oxford Sunnyside were crowned MUFL Intermediate A champions on goal difference from Crewe United following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Richhill with McCann assisting Lennox Camara for the decisive strike.

"I was chatting to the boys and was telling them about the final day against Cliftonville when we had to win and came through that day,” he said. “We finished runners-up when we had to win on the final day against Glenavon (2003/04) so I've lost a couple of leagues on the last day too.

Peter McCann in action for Lisburn Distillery against Coleraine in December 2009

"It's wonderful to look back on the great memories with Portadown but it was great satisfaction on Saturday too with the hard work all the boys have put in, the situation and everything around it for the club.

"It was a great day and it's something we can build on and hopefully we can push on going forward.

"Crewe were way ahead and were 14 points clear although we had games in hand. We were behind on goal difference but then our two wins got us back in front last Tuesday and it all came down to us on Saturday.

"It's one of those where if you watched it across the water you'd be saying you can't believe this is happening! It's like the Wrexham and Notts County one that went right to the very end.

"Getting over the line at the weekend was fantastic and it was a brilliant day for the club.”

The title success means Oxford Sunnyside are now set to progress into a Premier Intermediate League play-off, which is currently scheduled to be against Coagh United and Rathfriland Rangers, but a number of appeals means the final outcome and match dates are still to be decided.

"There are play-offs and we're supposed to play Coagh and Rathfriland but there's always more drama,” added McCann. “There are appeals against games so we can't do anything until other situations are resolved.

"From what we are hearing there has been a complaint put in by Crewe to get the Bourneview game replayed and that there's a complaint put in by Donegal Celtic against Coagh for playing an ineligible player.

"It's strange because we think we're here preparing for a game but if the Donegal Celtic one is held up, they haven't applied to go up so it would be us and Rathfriland going up.

"It's about the IFA and Mid-Ulster sitting down and moving on. From our side of things we've won the league - it's as simple as that."

Oxford Sunnyside are currently on track for a quadruple having already won the Bob Radcliffe Cup and Isaac Gilkinson Premier Cup while Paddy McCrory’s men will take on Bourneview Mill in the Marshall Cup final next Friday (June 16).

It is made all the sweeter for McCann after he thought his playing days were over following a hand injury in January that required two plates, 10 screws and a reconstruction to fix.

Now back on the pitch, he’s determined to keep playing for as long as possible but admits coaching has piqued his interest.

"I really enjoy being around this group of lads,” he said. “I want to pass on what I have learnt in my career having played across the water, playing youth international football, winning Irish Leagues and cups and different coaches I've worked with.

"I want to bring that to the lads I'm with and hopefully make them better players and help them make better decisions.

"It's really enjoyable but I also know the legs won't go forever but until they give out I will play for as long as possible.

"Early on in the season I thought my career might be done after the operation and it wasn't getting any better for a long time.

"With physio and getting hand specialist treatment I started getting back and thought I'd be able to contribute towards the end. As time has went on it's getting much better and my career isn't over, but because the injury was so serious it has definitely made me look towards the coaching side.