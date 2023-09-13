Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship outfit Ballyclare will replace their current grass pitch at Dixon Park in a project that will cost around £650,000 with £396,000 coming from the facility fund, £132,000 from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the remainder from a loan of £120,000 taken out by the club.

The County Antrim side have over 500 active players, including 22 teams in the Girl’s Academy and 14 Boy’s teams with participants aged between six and 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside installing a new pitch, Ballyclare have also been developing plans for a new larger clubhouse which will help cater for increased activity with chairman Jamesy Kirk hailing it as a “monumental day”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dixon Park, the home of Ballyclare Comrades, is set to become an artificial pitch. PIC: Ballyclare Comrades FC

“This is not just a monumental day for the football club but a great day for the people of Ballyclare,” he said. “For as long as I remember the town has been crying out for a facility like this and we as a club are happy to be able to provide it after years of trying.

"The club has grown substantially over the last few years and this will help us grow even more.

"Ballyclare and the surrounding villages continue to grow and we must be capable of expanding accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The additional footfall will be good for the togetherness and economy of the town.

"Our vision and plans won’t stop with this new facility, we also want to enhance our engagement with other aspects of the community.”

Robert Fleck, who led the bid and directs the business activities at Ballyclare Comrades, says the club are looking to “breathe new life into the local community”.

“Our vision doesn’t end here,” he said. “We want to build an enlarged, two storey, clubhouse that will also act as a Community, Health and Wellbeing Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This could provide valuable support for the physical, social, and psychological well-being of many residents and serve as a catalyst for the holistic development of individuals within the community.

"I’m sure all of us are aware of people, especially young people, whose lives have become so difficult that they made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We need to offer these people alternatives, get them away from mobile phones and game consoles, get them involved in physical and social activities.

"Our next step is to obtain planning permission so that we can be ready for any funding opportunities that arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully these projects will help to revitalise the town centre and breathe new life into the local community.”

Moyola Park, who currently play in the Premier Intermediate League, are aiming to have their new 4G pitch installed at Mill Meadow in Castledawson by the end of March.

“This is fantastic news for the club and will help secure our future as we make our way towards our 150th year in existence,” said chairman David Speirs. “The facility currently plays host to over 400 playing members each week from 2018 age groups to Senior Men as well as being a hub for the local community in Castledawson.

"We are delighted that we will be able to provide a facility that will allow us to progress and further develop the ambitions of the club and players within it as well as be able to host our senior men’s games once the project is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to DCMS/IFA for their careful consideration of our application as well as our grant partners at Fundready who offered guidance throughout the process.