Larne's Aaron Donnelly celebrating the dramatic victory over Glentoran. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

​The latest chapter of the battle between the new money of Larne and old traditions of Linfield served up last-gasp double delight last night as injury-time goals in both fixtures proved decisive at both the end of 90-plus minutes and 36 pulsating Sports Direct Premiership dates.

Defending champions Larne appeared on course for dropped points in Belfast as Linfield’s greatest rivals Glentoran proved moments away from handing the Blues a major boost.

However, Jonny Russell’s own goal – the second of the Oval encounter – left Larne celebrating another victory, with the 2-1 win pushing Tiernan Lynch and his side three points clear and with a goal difference stronger by 17 over Linfield before the top two tussle at Windsor Park in Monday’s penultimate league meeting.

A Matthew Shevlin added-time effort mere miles away at Windsor Park left Linfield with a point on the table in a demoralising 2-2 draw.

Larne’s push to cement control of the Gibson Cup enjoyed a dream start on nine minutes as Andy Ryan added another moment to savour following good work from Chris Gallagher, with the on-song striker attacking the Glens backline before cutting inside from the right and steering a shot beyond Aaron McCarey.

A Glentoran side in a fight for home gains in European qualification managed an equaliser before the hour mark in fortuitous circumstances as Shay McCartan’s cross was directed over the head of Rohan Ferguson by a miscue from his Larne team-mate Cian Bolger.

Bolger, however, made his mark at the right end deep into stoppage time by sending a ball into the Glens box and Russell, at full stretch, scored the second own goal of the night.

McCartan tested Ferguson and Glens goalkeeper McCarey denied Leroy Millar and Sean Graham.

Larne had a key moment drift by on 76 minutes as Ryan’s near-post header from a Dylan Sloan corner-kick looped up and off the underside of the crossbar.