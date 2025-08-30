Glenavon have turned to the transfer market in a bid for the “cutting edge” needed to turn the tables on a season’s start yet to yield a single Premiership point.

Striker Bridel Bosakani, 21, from Drogheda Utd has penned a deal on loan to January, whilst Larne’s Josh Kee (23) will spend the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues – who have confirmed their appeal over Francely Lomboto’s red card last weekend has been rejected, with the striker now set to serve a three-match suspension – visit Cliftonville today searching for a first positive result after four defeats.

"Bridel is a lively striker who is highly regarded at Drogheda,” said Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin following the loan arrivals. “He doesn’t mind putting himself about, which is exactly what you need in Irish league.

Glenavon have confirmed loan deals for Josh Kee (left) and Bridel Bosakani. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

"He’s also got a lot of pace and good movement which will no doubt trouble defences.

“Josh was arguably the best player in the Championship last season with Welders and is also tipped for success at Larne.

"He’s featured in a lot of their pre-season games as well as in Europe and we’re really pleased to have him on board.

“Both players will help give us a cutting edge at the top end of the pitch that we’ve been slightly lacking so far this season.

"We’re creating some good chances in games but we need a bit more composure which these guys will add to our attack."

Paul McGovern’s weekend finish against Coleraine was the first goal of the league campaign by Glenavon.

The Lurgan Blues have suffered across the opening four tough tests with Ballymena, Carrick Rangers, Glentoran and Coleraine to kick off McLaughlin’s first full season in charge at Mourneview Park.

However, assistant manager Colin Coates has praised the support from the stands despite frustrating returns on the pitch.

"There's definitely no negative reaction (from the fans) and I don't think there should be...we've improved every game,” said Coates. "First game of the season against Ballymena we weren't up to speed but every game since how we've not had more points on the board is unbelievable.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”