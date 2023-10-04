Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Turkey were the only opposition to the joint-bid from the five nations but they are now instead focusing on merging with Italy to host the 2032 competition.

Belfast’s Casement Park, which will need to be redeveloped ahead of the tournament, was named on a list of 10 host stadiums alongside the likes of Wembley Stadium, Hampden Park and Aviva Stadium with this set to mark the first time Northern Ireland has hosted the major football event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to presenting our bid to UEFA on 10th October,” the IFA said in a statement. “These are exciting times, and we have a very compelling EURO 2028 proposal for UEFA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK and Ireland are set to host the 2028 European Championships. PIC: PA

“Our bid will be ground-breaking for the Men’s EURO and will deliver lasting legacies across the whole of the UK and Ireland.

“We will share full details of the bid in Nyon next week and are confident that UEFA will approve our candidacy to host EURO 2028.”

The UEFA executive meeting will take place in Switzerland on Tuesday where the UK and Ireland bid will be formally announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further to the announcement on July 28 which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage UEFA EURO 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA executive committee,” said UEFA. “As indicated by the FA of Türkiye with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage UEFA EURO 2028 is consequently withdrawn.

“The award of both tournaments still requires the approval of the executive committee at its meeting in Nyon on October 10.