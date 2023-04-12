The GAA granted permission last month for the County Antrim venue – which is currently being redeveloped to have a capacity of 34,500 – to be included in the bid alongside the likes of Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Almost three million tickets will be available in a plan put together by the five partner associations in what they claim will be the ‘biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EURO ever’.

"Our pioneering five-way partnership will deliver a record-breaking and unforgettable UEFA Euro,” said Debbie Hewitt, the Chair of the Euro 2028 bid from the Football Association (FA).

Captains of the nations involved with the UEFA EURO 2028 bid: Harry Kane (England), Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland), Steven Davis (Northern Ireland), Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

"We will work together tirelessly to be the best partners for UEFA and to deliver on every one of our shared priorities. We will focus on growing football, connecting with and engaging new fans, players and volunteers.

"We continue to invest £50 million annually into grassroots football development across our five Associations. Together, we want UEFA EURO 2028 to be the catalyst for a new and sustainable era for football, from the grassroots to the very top of the European game.”

The proposed bid also has political backing with Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom), Leo Varadkar (Taoiseach), Humza Yousaf (First Minister of Scotland) and Mark Drakeford (First Minister of Wales) all saying: “Together, our Nations will host an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028.

"It will be the biggest sporting event our islands have ever jointly staged – a passionate and unforgettable celebration, with long-term benefits for our cities and communities as well as all European football.

"Our Governments are fully committed to hosting UEFA EURO 2028. Drawing on our collective experience of hosting major events, we will work with our five Football Associations and UEFA to deliver the best possible tournament – a welcoming, exciting and safe football festival that players, fans and the entire UEFA family will enjoy in every city at every game.

"We will be honoured to host a tournament that truly brings our vision to life. Together with UEFA, we will build upon the proud traditions of using the power of football to inspire, and create new opportunities for football and communities across the UK and Ireland, now and for future generations.

"Our unique and unprecedented UEFA EURO 2028 will welcome the world to iconic destinations and, above all, bring people together. Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.”

England last hosted the competition in 1996 and if the United Kingdom and Ireland are successful in their bid, this would be only the fifth European Championship that is held across more than one country and the second hosted by more than two nations, following Euro 2016.

Turkey are also currently in the running for Euro 2028, confirming the submission of its application in March 2022 – a sixth attempt to host following five consecutive failed bids between 2008-2024.

Russia had submitted a bid to host last year but UEFA declared it ineligible due to their invasion of Ukraine while current European champions Italy switched their proposal to 2032.

A final decision is expected to be made in September or October.