'Unbelievable' Lauren Wade goal caps Northern Ireland 'humongous character' in play-off progress
Wade fired home in style from the edge of the area entering the closing stages of last night’s first play-off second leg against Croatia.
Her special strike secured Northern Ireland a 2-1 aggregate win in Belfast – and final play-off challenge against a Norway side winners over Albania by 14-0 overall.
The prize of a place in Switzerland next summer at the European Championships stands as the next goal for Tanya Oxtoby’s squad.
"There is always a confidence and a belief in this team that we will give anyone a run for their money and we just have to make it as difficult as possible for Norway,” said injured Northern Ireland international Caragh Hamilton in her role as pundit on the BBC iPlayer coverage. “For where we are in this journey, it is massive to be in the second stage of the play-offs...it's been difficult to balance a squad in transition and get results.”
Hamilton called Wade’s goal “an unbelievable finish” and added: “She has scored some absolutely unbelievable goals for Northern Ireland down through the years and this one was worthy of winning any game.”
Success at Windsor Park was hailed by Hamilton as a collective triumph.
"Play-off games are never easy,” she said. “Across the two legs it's taken everyone in the squad, it's taken a massive effort and humongous character in both games.”