Lauren Wade’s extra-time winner was celebrated as “an unbelievable finish” last night to send Northern Ireland one tie away from the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wade fired home in style from the edge of the area entering the closing stages of last night’s first play-off second leg against Croatia.

Her special strike secured Northern Ireland a 2-1 aggregate win in Belfast – and final play-off challenge against a Norway side winners over Albania by 14-0 overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize of a place in Switzerland next summer at the European Championships stands as the next goal for Tanya Oxtoby’s squad.

Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade (right) racing away to celebrate her match-winning strike against Croatia in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 play-offs. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

"There is always a confidence and a belief in this team that we will give anyone a run for their money and we just have to make it as difficult as possible for Norway,” said injured Northern Ireland international Caragh Hamilton in her role as pundit on the BBC iPlayer coverage. “For where we are in this journey, it is massive to be in the second stage of the play-offs...it's been difficult to balance a squad in transition and get results.”

Hamilton called Wade’s goal “an unbelievable finish” and added: “She has scored some absolutely unbelievable goals for Northern Ireland down through the years and this one was worthy of winning any game.”

Success at Windsor Park was hailed by Hamilton as a collective triumph.