'Unbelievable' Lauren Wade goal caps Northern Ireland 'humongous character' in play-off progress

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Oct 2024, 00:41 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 01:30 BST
Lauren Wade’s extra-time winner was celebrated as “an unbelievable finish” last night to send Northern Ireland one tie away from the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 finals.

Wade fired home in style from the edge of the area entering the closing stages of last night’s first play-off second leg against Croatia.

Her special strike secured Northern Ireland a 2-1 aggregate win in Belfast – and final play-off challenge against a Norway side winners over Albania by 14-0 overall.

The prize of a place in Switzerland next summer at the European Championships stands as the next goal for Tanya Oxtoby’s squad.

Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade (right) racing away to celebrate her match-winning strike against Croatia in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 play-offs. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)placeholder image
Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade (right) racing away to celebrate her match-winning strike against Croatia in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 play-offs. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

"There is always a confidence and a belief in this team that we will give anyone a run for their money and we just have to make it as difficult as possible for Norway,” said injured Northern Ireland international Caragh Hamilton in her role as pundit on the BBC iPlayer coverage. “For where we are in this journey, it is massive to be in the second stage of the play-offs...it's been difficult to balance a squad in transition and get results.”

Hamilton called Wade’s goal “an unbelievable finish” and added: “She has scored some absolutely unbelievable goals for Northern Ireland down through the years and this one was worthy of winning any game.”

Success at Windsor Park was hailed by Hamilton as a collective triumph.

"Play-off games are never easy,” she said. “Across the two legs it's taken everyone in the squad, it's taken a massive effort and humongous character in both games.”

